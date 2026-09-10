Kaduna: Those Introducing Thuggery Into 2027 Political Process Are Playing A Dangerous Game – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned the attack on its members in Kaduna State, warning that no individual, group or political party has a monopoly on non-state-sanctioned violence, and that those introducing thuggery into the 2027 political process are playing a dangerous game.

In a statement signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said the attack represented an unacceptable escalation at a time when political activities ahead of the elections are only just beginning.

The party called on relevant security agencies to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

“Let nobody mistake our commitment to peaceful democratic participation for weakness. No political party has a monopoly on non-state sanctioned violence. Once violence becomes an accepted instrument of political competition, nobody can predict where it ends.

“This is why the security agencies must act now. Those responsible for the attack, as well as anyone who sponsored or organised it, must be identified, arrested and prosecuted,” the statement read.

Naija News reports that the statement follows a clash between ADC supporters and Police operatives earlier on Thursday during a campaign event.

The ADC expressed solidarity with its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru, and members affected by the incident, while calling on the Kaduna State Government to guarantee the safety of opposition parties.

“Kaduna belongs to its people, not to any party. If anyone believes intimidation will frighten the ADC off the political field, they have badly miscalculated.

“We will not be intimidated. We will organise, we will campaign, and we will compete in every part of Kaduna State. The 2027 elections must be decided by ideas competing at the ballot box, not by thugs and bruises,” the party added.