Use Your Numbers To Kick Tinubu Out In 2027 – ADC Chieftain Tells Northerners

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ken Imasuagbon, has urged northerners to use their large voting population to work against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Imasuagbon called on Nigerians, particularly voters in the North, to support the ADC presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, whom he described as the leader capable of uniting the country and addressing its economic challenges.

The ADC chieftain made the call in a statement made available to journalists in Benin, Edo State, Naija News reports.

He said Atiku had the experience and political capacity needed to bridge the divisions in the country, describing him as a consistent figure who would not disappoint Nigerians.

According to Imasuagbon, Nigeria has faced serious economic and social challenges for years, including poverty, hunger and rising hardship, which require a leader with the experience to bring about meaningful change.

He said Atiku had the capacity to tackle the problems and provide what he described as a new direction for the country under the ADC platform.

Imasuagbon also highlighted the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders with neighbouring countries as one of the key economic policies being proposed by Atiku.

He argued that the closure of the borders had affected legitimate businesses and contributed to the rising prices of food and other goods.

According to him, reopening the borders would encourage regional trade and help reduce the cost of goods and services across the country.

“Beyond trade, Atiku’s economic blueprint directly targets the crippling cost-of-living crisis with a bold commitment to reverse the fuel subsidy removal implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” he added.