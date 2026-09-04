Opposition Candidates Have Chosen Atiku For 2027 Presidency – Okonkwo Reveals

A campaign spokesman for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that opposition presidential candidates have agreed to back the former Vice President for the 2027 election.

Okonkwo said the opposition had come together and chosen Atiku as its candidate, insisting that this was why Atiku had the standing to challenge President Bola Tinubu to a presidential debate.

“I can tell you that all the opposition candidates have come together and chosen Atiku Abubakar,” the Nollywood actor cum politician noted during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday.

According to him, the opposition coalition had earlier agreed to adopt the ADC as its political platform on July 2, 2026.

He said several opposition figures, including the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, were present when the decision was taken.

Okonkwo described Atiku as the leader of the opposition, saying his challenge to Tinubu for a debate was made from that position.

“Atiku challenged Tinubu to a debate officially because he is the leader of the opposition,” he said.

Okonkwo also spoke about the status of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, which Obi joined after leaving the ADC.

He claimed that the NDC was legally a political association and not yet a political party, based on a court judgment, adding that the matter was currently being appealed.

“NDC came into opposition on December 10 through a court order. Legally speaking, it’s a political association and not a party, according to the judgment of the court, and they are now appealing,” he said.

The ADC chieftain also took a swipe at Obi for leaving the coalition platform adopted by the opposition.

Okonkwo claimed that Obi had been lured away from the ADC and had now found himself in a difficult political position within the NDC.

“Why did I say that Atiku is the leader of the opposition? The opposition came together to form a coalition, and they chose the ADC on July 2, 2026, and all of us were there, including Peter Obi.

“Obi left for the NDC, where he has now entered a trap because they used the NDC to lure him away,” he said.