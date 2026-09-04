2027: People Of Rivers State Will Vote, And Their Votes Must Count – Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has declared that Nigerians must be allowed to choose their leaders through free and fair elections.

Speaking in a statement on Friday via his 𝕏 account, Obi particularly pointed out that the votes of the Rivers State people must be allowed to count in 2027.

Naija News reports that the NDC candidate spoke after the town hall meeting on Thursday in Port Harcourt, where he was received by the party’s Governorship Candidate in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, and other party members for the NDC Obi-Talks.

According to him, the town hall provided an opportunity for an open and engaging conversation with the people and to answer questions centred on issues that directly affect the lives of Nigerians, including jobs, healthcare, education, security, and economic opportunity.

The former Governor of Anambra State reiterated his commitment to investing in three critical areas that accelerate the development of every nation: education, healthcare, and pulling our people out of poverty.

Speaking on the town hall meeting, Obi said he observed a renewed commitment among the people of Rivers State to participate massively in the 2027 elections and, more importantly, to ensure that their votes are counted and the people’s mandate is respected.

He therefore said the votes from Rivers State must be allowed to count and the state must set a credible example in free and fair elections in 2027.

“Let it be recorded that this time around, the people of Rivers State will vote, and their votes MUST count.

“Only leaders who emerge from a free, fair, and credible electoral process can truly be called Excellencies. Rivers State can and should set the pace for excellent, free, fair, and credible elections in 2027,” Obi declared.

He also appreciated the NDC Vice Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; the host governorship candidate and his team, the Rivers State Working Committee of the NDC; the National Working Committee led by the National Chairman, Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe; and all other supporters.

He reiterated his commitment to the task of rescuing Nigeria, rebuilding its institutions, and restoring hope to the people.