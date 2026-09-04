‘Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Are Suffering From Partial Amnesia’ – APC Chieftain, Basiru

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ajibola Basiru, has dismissed claims by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, that President Bola Tinubu would be defeated in the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, said voters would not allow their votes to be subverted at polling units, while Kwankwaso argued that the APC could lose despite controlling more than 30 states, citing the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

However, Basiru, in an interview with Punch, described Peter Obi and Kwankwaso’s statement as cheap talk and wishful thinking.

According to Basiru, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso are poor students of history and suffering from partial amnesia.

The APC chieftain reminded both Peter Obi and Kwankwaso that former President Muhammadu Buhari won his re-election while the APC also won in many states.

He said, “Talk is cheap, and they are poor students of history. Buhari was a sitting President and won re-election and his party won under him. Maybe they are suffering from partial amnesia.

“Their party does not even have governorship candidates in at least 12 states and National Assembly candidates in a large number of constituencies. Presidential election is not won on empty rhetoric or wishful thinking. We are confident that Nigerians will re elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”