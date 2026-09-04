Peter Obi Not Contesting 2027 Election, He Is A Chief Content Creator – Arabambi

Labour Party National Vice President, South-West, Abayomi Arabambi, has dismissed the possibility of Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi defeating President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

He described Obi as a chief content creator, arguing that he is a political figure more interested in commenting on issues than seeking the presidency.

Naija News reports that Arabambi spoke on Thursday during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight.

He described former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the only serious contender capable of challenging Tinubu.

Arabambi made the assertion on Thursday during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight, while assessing the emerging political landscape ahead of the election.

“We have a sitting president that is one, and we have only one contender against the president. The only contender we have that I know is serious to slug it out with the incumbent is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“When you look at Peter Obi, you know that one for every reason known to Nigerians, Is just the chief content creator,” he said.

Arabambi also criticised Obi’s use of statistics in discussing national issues, alleging that some of the figures he cites have subsequently been found to be inaccurate.

“He’s a man who comes with all manner of statistics that you now find out to be false,” the Labour Party chieftain said.

He further claimed that Obi was not preparing to contest the 2027 presidential election, saying the opposition movement’s leadership was aware of his position.

“He’s not contesting, even their leader know Obi is not contesting. All of you are going to replay what I said today. He’s not contesting. He knew why he went out there,” Arabambi said.