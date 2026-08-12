2027: Arabambi Tells Adebutu To Support Sowunmi For Ogun Governorship

The Labour Party South-West Zonal Vice Chairman, Abayomi Arabambi, has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, to shelve his ambition and support Segun Sowunmi ahead of the 2027 election.

Arabambi made the call in Abeokuta while speaking on the 2027 governorship race, the Egba Agenda, the administration of President Bola Tinubu and political developments in Ogun State.

He said Adebutu should consider backing Sowunmi if the Egba Agenda failed to produce the governorship candidate, arguing that such a move would help protect the political interests of the Egba people.

According to him, “If the Egba Agenda is not realisable, we are of the opinion that the Egba Agenda must support the Yewa Agenda with a caveat that Egba must produce the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).”

Naija News reports that Arabambi said the political calculations ahead of the election should reflect the interests of the different senatorial districts, stressing that no zone should expect to permanently control the governorship seat.

He described the Egba people as a major voting bloc in the state and said they must remain part of the power structure regardless of who emerges as governor in 2027.

“If Adebutu refuses to relax for Segun Sowunmi, it is going to be a win for Yayi; Egba cannot be outside of the power circle,” he said.

The LP chieftain also urged Adebutu to reconsider his claim to an exclusive political lineage in Odeda, saying his family’s political history did not confer an automatic monopoly on the area.

He said political accommodation and strategic alliances would be crucial to the success of any candidate in the 2027 election.

Speaking on the emerging political alignment in Ogun, Arabambi said the Egba bloc had aligned with the ambition of Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola following what he described as an agreement around the Egba Agenda.

He, however, said the Remo people would also have their opportunity in the political arrangement, maintaining that no group could permanently monopolise the governorship.

Arabambi attributed part of the current political alignment to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s ability to work with different interests in the state.

Describing Abiodun as a “good person,” he said the governor had demonstrated humility and an accommodating disposition in dealing with political disagreements.

The LP leader recalled that he opposed Abiodun during his first term as governor but said the governor’s approach to political disputes eventually changed his perception.

Arabambi disclosed that although he had taken Abiodun and the Commissioner for Housing to court, the governor did not intimidate him or deploy political thugs against him.

He said the governor’s conduct following the legal dispute made him reconsider his position and eventually develop a friendship with Abiodun.