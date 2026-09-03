‘When We’re Done Reforming Nigeria, Many Will Not Like To Travel Outside’ – Peter Obi

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the country will not be the same if elected to the office of the president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, explained the major reason many countries deny Nigerians visas.

According to Peter Obi, no rich man will open their door for poor people, stressing that when he is done transforming the country, visa applications will be gotten easily and Nigerians will no longer like to travel outside like the current trend.

He said, “No rich man will open their door for poor people, that’s why many countries are denying Nigerian visas.

“By the time we are done reforming Nigeria, Nigerians won’t like to be travelling outside like now. Even when they apply for a visa, they can easily get it.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims about Peter Obi’s popularity, despite his strong support among some Nigerians.

Wike made the remarks on Wednesday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Wike, Peter Obi may enjoy significant public attention, particularly when his supporters chant his name, but this does not necessarily translate into broad electoral support.

He said, “To Obi, he is very popular each time people shout Obi-Obi. After the NBA Conference, where they shouted his name, I’m sure he went home satisfied. But in the real sense, he is not popular.”