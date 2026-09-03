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‘When We’re Done Reforming Nigeria, Many Will Not Like To Travel Outside’ – Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi
NDC Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said at a Thursday town hall in Port Harcourt that Nigeria will change if he is elected president in 2027.
  • Peter Obi blamed visa denials on Nigeria’s poverty, saying rich countries shut their doors to poor people and reforms will make visas easier to get.
  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, dismissed Peter Obi’s popularity claim during a Wednesday media chat in Port Harcourt, saying crowd chants do not equal electoral support.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said the country will not be the same if elected to the office of the president in 2027.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, while speaking at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Thursday, explained the major reason many countries deny Nigerians visas.

According to Peter Obi, no rich man will open their door for poor people, stressing that when he is done transforming the country, visa applications will be gotten easily and Nigerians will no longer like to travel outside like the current trend.

He said, “No rich man will open their door for poor people, that’s why many countries are denying Nigerian visas.

“By the time we are done reforming Nigeria, Nigerians won’t like to be travelling outside like now. Even when they apply for a visa, they can easily get it.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims about Peter Obi’s popularity, despite his strong support among some Nigerians.

Wike made the remarks on Wednesday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Wike, Peter Obi may enjoy significant public attention, particularly when his supporters chant his name, but this does not necessarily translate into broad electoral support.

He said, “To Obi, he is very popular each time people shout Obi-Obi. After the NBA Conference, where they shouted his name, I’m sure he went home satisfied. But in the real sense, he is not popular.” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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