2027: ‘Peter Obi Is Not Popular’ – Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed claims about the popularity of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi, despite his strong support among some Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Wike made the remarks on Wednesday during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to Wike, Peter Obi may enjoy significant public attention, particularly when his supporters chant his name, but this does not necessarily translate into broad electoral support.

He said, “To Obi, he is very popular each time people shout Obi-Obi. After the NBA Conference, where they shouted his name, I’m sure he went home satisfied. But in the real sense, he is not popular.”

Wike also said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would face challenges in the southern region if President Bola Tinubu encounters difficulties in the North ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Recalling the strategy adopted by the G5 governors during the 2023 presidential election, Wike said they knew Atiku was the major contender against Tinubu in 2023 and deliberately worked to frustrate his chances in the South.

He added, “If Tinubu has problem in the North, Atiku will have in the South. This was the G5 governors’ strategy in 2023.

“We knew the man contesting against Tinubu in 2023 was Atiku. We wanted then Benue State governor to support Obi. We also told Cross River to support Obi and Oyo to support him. This was done to defeat Atiku.”