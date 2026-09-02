Tinubu Has No Power – Wike Knocks Peter Obi Over State, Local Govt Subsidy Gains

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has responded to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on the management of the gains from subsidy removal.

He explained that President Bola Tinubu has no power to tell state and local governments how to spend the revenue they receive from the fuel subsidy.

Naija News reports that the Minister spoke on Wednesday at a media parley in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He argued that rather than questioning the federal government, Obi should be asking how the additional revenue accruing to the sub-nationals is being utilised.

He said, “All he should have asked is, ‘Having removed the subsidy, what do you do with the gains?’ This is what I think a reasonable person should talk about.

“Now, the government has said the gains have been shared among sub-nationals. Tinubu has no power to say, ‘State, this is what you should do with the funds that you’ve brought in from the fuel subsidy.’

“He has no power to tell local governments what to do with their money. All tiers of government are independent.”

Wike said the increased allocations had given states greater financial capacity, noting that governments that previously struggled to pay salaries and pensions were now better positioned to execute projects.

“Today states are saying, unlike before, we can’t pay salaries or pensions, and there are strikes all over the place. Now there are no strikes; there are advantages. Now, I have money to carry out projects,” he said.

The former Rivers State governor also praised Tinubu for taking the decision to remove the subsidy, describing it as a bold step that previous presidents had been unwilling to take.

“Tinubu deserves kudos for taking the bold decision no president took. Now, it’s time for states to account for the funds they have gotten,” Wike said.