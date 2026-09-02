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2027: You Want Me To Fold My Hands For Atiku To Win? – Wike Speaks On Relocating To River State

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said he will not stay passive and allow ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2027 election.
  • Wike, speaking at his monthly media parley in Rivers State, said his frequent visits help him monitor political activities and ensure things are done properly.
  • Dismissing claims he is relocating, Wike said he must keep in touch with his people and not rely on Abuja-based associates’ assurances.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said he would not remain passive and allow the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to win the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Wike, while fielding questions during his monthly media parley in Rivers State, said his frequent visits to the state were necessary to monitor political activities and ensure things were done properly ahead of the forthcoming election.

Dismissing claims of relocating to Rivers State, Wike said he could not afford to remain in Abuja and rely solely on assurances from political associates that everything was going well in the state.

According to the Minister, the current period was politically significant.

He said, “It’s not about relocating, it’s about coming home to relate with the people and talk to them, and also do those things you know how to do very well, not to take chances.

“So I’m not relocating. I don’t need to relocate, but I also have to be in touch with my people so that I don’t just sit in Abuja and then say that everything is going on there well.

“I don’t want to sit in Abuja and candidates are saying, ‘oh, don’t bother, everything is going on well’. I have to come home and see that all those things are going on. ‘Have you done this? Have you done this? What about this? What about this?

“I can tell you my parents are still very much alive. Of course, this is time for politics.

“You want me to fold my hands for Atiku Abubakar to come and win the election?” 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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