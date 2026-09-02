‘Amaechi Caused A Pregnant Woman To Give Birth In Prison’ – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, over his decision to shut down the court during his tenure as Rivers State Governor.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the legacy the current NBA president would leave behind, Wike expressed concern over the decision to invite Amaechi, whom he accused of shutting down the courts and causing a woman to give birth in prison.

He said, “Rotimi Amaechi, who wants to be Vice President today, once shut down the court in Rivers State and caused a pregnant woman to give birth in prison.

“I told the current NBA president why I did not support her. She went to invite a former governor of the state who chained and locked up the court for almost two years.”

Meanwhile, Wike has urged politicians to be generous to those who supported them in achieving political victories.

According to the Minister, he and other politicians could not have achieved anything without the people’s support.

He emphasised that politics is a sacrifice and politicians can not afford to have a tight hand.

“Politics is sacrifice. You cannot get to where I am today if your hands are tight. Open your hands for people. People made us to be what we are today, open your hands for them,” he said.