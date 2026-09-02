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‘Amaechi Caused A Pregnant Woman To Give Birth In Prison’ – Wike

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike and Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi
Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike and Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, attacked ADC vice presidential candidate, Rotimi Amaechi, over allegedly shutting Rivers courts as governor.
  • Wike accused Amaechi of chaining and locking up Rivers State courts for almost two years and said it forced a pregnant woman to give birth in prison.
  • Wike said he told the current NBA president he did not support her because she invited Amaechi, and he urged politicians to be generous to supporters.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, over his decision to shut down the court during his tenure as Rivers State Governor.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke during a media chat in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday.

Speaking on the legacy the current NBA president would leave behind, Wike expressed concern over the decision to invite Amaechi, whom he accused of shutting down the courts and causing a woman to give birth in prison.

He said, “Rotimi Amaechi, who wants to be Vice President today, once shut down the court in Rivers State and caused a pregnant woman to give birth in prison.

“I told the current NBA president why I did not support her. She went to invite a former governor of the state who chained and locked up the court for almost two years.”

Meanwhile, Wike has urged politicians to be generous to those who supported them in achieving political victories.

According to the Minister, he and other politicians could not have achieved anything without the people’s support.

He emphasised that politics is a sacrifice and politicians can not afford to have a tight hand.

“Politics is sacrifice. You cannot get to where I am today if your hands are tight. Open your hands for people. People made us to be what we are today, open your hands for them,” he said.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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