“One Of The Biggest Trees In The Political Forest Of Edo State” – Wike Mourns Death Of Dan Orbih

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has expressed sadness over the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman (South-South), Daniel Orbih.

Wike, in a statement on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, described Orbih’s death as the fall of “one of the biggest trees in the political forest of Edo State.”

The Minister added that Orbih’s death is painful, stating that he has lost a true friend and political associate.

Naija News recalls that Orbih’s family announced his passing in a statement signed by Francis Udukhomoi Orbih.

According to the statement, the late Orbih is survived by his wife, Mrs Florence Orbih; his children, Ms Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters; and other members of the extended family.

The family, in the statement, appealed to relatives, friends and well-wishers to hold them up in prayers as they come to terms with the loss.

In his reaction, Wike extended his condolences to the Orbih family, describing the deceased as a man of faith.

He said, “I have lost a friend and a committed political ally. Dan Osi Orbih was everything anyone could desire in friendship and political associate. But we can’t question God, He gives and He takes.

“On behalf of myself, my family and political associates, I commiserate with the family of Chief M.C.K. Orbih, on the demise of Chief Dan Orbih, a good friend, a great politician, and a man of faith in the Almighty God.”