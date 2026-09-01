Obaseki Mourns Ex-PDP Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih

Former Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of a former National Vice Chairman, South-South, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih, who died at the age of 64.

Naija News reports that Obaseki, in a condolence message, described the late politician as a prominent Edo indigene whose contributions to politics and public affairs left a mark on the state and the country.

Orbih was a former chairman of the PDP in Edo State before rising to the position of National Vice Chairman of the party, South-South.

The former governor said Orbih played significant roles in strengthening the PDP in Edo and at the national level during his years of active political engagement.

According to Obaseki, Orbih’s involvement in public affairs earned him a place in Edo State’s political history, making his death a major loss to both the state and Nigeria.

He said, “I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of Chief Dan Osi Orbih, a prominent Edo son and renowned politician who passed away at the age of 64.”

Obaseki added that the deceased’s leadership roles within the PDP enabled him to contribute to the party’s development and the country’s political process.

The former governor expressed sympathy to Orbih’s wife, children, relatives, political associates, friends, and others who mourned his death.

He prayed that God would give the family the strength to cope with the loss and grant the late politician eternal rest.

Obaseki said, “I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Chief Dan Osi Orbih, his friends, political associates, colleagues and numerous well-wishers. I particularly sympathise with his wife, children and loved ones at this difficult time.

“May God grant his family the strength and fortitude to bear this painful loss, and may He grant Chief Dan Osi Orbih eternal rest.”