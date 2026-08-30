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Rivers: Fubara Meets Wike, APC Gubernatorial Candidate [Photos]

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By George Oshogwe Ogbolu
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L-R: Kingsley Chinda, Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, Sam Sam Jaja and Magnus Abe
L-R: Kingsley Chinda, Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, Sam Sam Jaja and Magnus Abe

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has paid a visit to his predecessor, FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a post on social media by Wike’s Media Aide, Lere Olayinka.

According to Olayinka, Fubara visited Wike at his residence in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Sunday evening.

The Rivers State Governor was accompanied to Wike’s residence by Dr Sam Sam Jaja.

They were received by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in Rivers State, Hon Kingsley Chinda and former governorship candidate Senator Magnus Abe.

L-R: Kingsley Chinda, Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, Sam Sam Jaja and Magnus Abe
L-R: Kingsley Chinda, Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, Sam Sam Jaja and Magnus Abe
L-R: Kingsley Chinda, Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, Sam Sam Jaja and Magnus Abe
L-R: Kingsley Chinda, Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Wike, Sam Sam Jaja and Magnus Abe
Sam Sam Jaja shakes hands with Nyesom Wike
Sam Sam Jaja shakes hands with Nyesom Wike

More to come…

Author:

George Oshogwe Ogbolu
George Oshogwe Ogbolu

George Oshogwe Ogbolu is a Digital Media Strategist | Content Writer | Journalist | New Media Influencer | Proofreader and Editor at Naija News| Contact: [email protected]

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