‘Kalokalo People, Political Gamblers’ – Wike Attacks Atiku, Peter Obi, Amaechi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi as political gamblers.

Naija News reports that Wike accused them of pursuing presidential ambitions without a clear vision for Nigeria.

The FCT Minister made the remarks on Friday during a Rainbow Coalition town hall meeting in Ayama, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Minister, who spoke before traditional rulers, political leaders, academics, women and youths, urged Nigerians to assess the records of presidential candidates rather than rely on their campaign promises.

He particularly criticised Atiku over his repeated attempts to occupy the nation’s highest political office.

Wike said: “Don’t trust your destiny to political gamblers. Don’t trust your destiny to ‘kalokalo’ people.

“These people are political gamblers, and you cannot give your destiny to ‘kalokalo’ people; you cannot hand over your destiny to political gamblers. Give your destiny to somebody we know, who has tried all this, and he has done it.”

Speaking on his tenure as Rivers State governor, Wike challenged his predecessors to identify projects they executed in Abua/Odual.

The former governor insisted that his administration had contributed significantly to the area’s development.

He cited road infrastructure and improved connectivity as some of the achievements of his administration

“I challenge any other person who was governor to come to Abua/Odual and point out what he or she did for the people of Abua/Odual,” he said.

The former governor called on political leaders and stakeholders in the area to reconcile their differences and mobilise support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike urged party members to close ranks, warning against internal divisions that could undermine their electoral prospects.

“We don’t want to lose one vote in this January 16, 2027, general election. I want all of us to win with a margin that will surprise everybody,” he said.

The FCT minister also expressed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, praising his administration for what he described as efforts to stabilise critical sectors of the economy and restore industrial harmony in tertiary institutions.