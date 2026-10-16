Rufai Oseni Reveals Why Peter Obi Is Losing 2023 Supporters

Arise Television’s Morning Show anchor, Rufai Oseni, has raised concerns about the policy inconsistencies of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

He argued that Obi had lost some of the supporters who backed him during the 2023 presidential election, attributing the development partly to what he described as inconsistency in his positions.

“So a lot of people have found him flip-flopping, and he has also lost a lot of people from the last election cycle that supported him,” he said.

Naija News reports that Oseni stated this while reacting to comments by a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Don Ulasi, on the opposition’s preparedness for the 2027 presidential election.

While speaking on the Morning Show, Ulasi described Obi as the only serious opposition figure capable of challenging President Bola Tinubu.

However, the PDP chieftain expressed doubts about the opposition’s ability to capitalise on public dissatisfaction, saying he had not seen sufficient grassroots mobilisation or town hall meetings by the NDC leadership.

In response, Oseni criticised Obi for his lack of visibility.

He said, “And that goes back to the problem that even this Peter Obi you are talking about. Are you really sure because he’s also having infighting with his NDC political party.

“As we speak today, there are loggerheads between OK movement and NDC, which there’s a lot of disagreement, which a lot of people even say they don’t even trust the high ups there in the NDC as regards if they are even truly after their hopes and aspiration.”

The broadcaster also faulted Obi over his position on petrol subsidy, arguing that the former Anambra State governor had failed to maintain a consistent stance on the policy.

“today, where is his manifesto? He was nowhere, he was found nowhere in the subsidy debate. He said something, then he flip flop on the subsidy.

“At first, he said, ‘Oh, I will keep subsidy. Now he’s saying he will remove subsidy again. But he said he will correct the corruption in there,” Oseni said.