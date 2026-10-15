2027: ‘Peter Obi Will Disgrace Soludo In Anambra’ – Dele Momodu

A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will humiliate and disgrace Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludu, in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Momodu, during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme, described Peter Obi as a rock star in the South-East and South-South regions and could pose a major challenge to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Dele Momodu insisted that he can bet his life that Peter Obi’s popularity could affect Soludo and, by extension, Tinubu’s electoral prospects in the regions

He said, “I can tell you something. Soludo is the same. I can bet my life on it that Peter Obi will humiliate and disgrace Soludo in Anambra state. I have no question about that.

“Peter Obi is a rock star. Where he comes from, especially in the South-East and the South-South.”

Meanwhile, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Sly Ezeokenwa, said Peter Obi has no path to victory in the forthcoming election.

Ezeokenwa’s remarks come amid political realignments ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, named coordinator for the state on President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign council.

Soludo, a member of APGA, has been among the prominent opposition figures whose campaign roles have drawn attention to the party’s position in the presidential contest.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, Ezeokenwa argued that the South-East’s strategic interest was to align with Tinubu’s re-election bid.