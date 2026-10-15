Tinubu Has Packed INEC With Yoruba Officials – Momodu alleges

President Bola Tinubu has been accused by a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, of filling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with people of Yoruba extraction.

Naija News reports that Momodu claimed the move was part of a plot by the President to undermine the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

He spoke Wednesday night on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme.

The ADC chieftain, who said his mother hails from Osun State, argued that the state’s people could not be taken for granted at the polls.

Momodu said, “Tinubu has flooded INEC with people from Yorubaland. I’m partly from Osun; my mother is from Osun, and I can tell you that Osun people are among the most brilliant human beings you will ever find in Nigeria, and they are very serious about their democracy.”

He said Osun people backed Governor Ademola Adeleke because of his performance in office, but warned their loyalty had limits.

“They supported Adeleke because he performed, but that support is not unconditional. I can tell you today that if he tells them to vote for Tinubu, they will go against him and Tinubu,” he added.

The publisher further insisted that the South-West was not benefiting from the Tinubu administration more than other parts of the country, contrary to popular perception.

“The most vociferous critics of Tinubu today are the Yoruba people. They are the most enlightened electorate, and I’m among these people,” he stated.

He lamented that many people wrongly assumed the President’s interest was limited to the Yoruba, particularly Lagos.

Momodu alleged that the bulk of the President’s appointees were his close allies, stressing that the Yoruba were also bearing the brunt of the hardship in the country.

“Ninety per cent of those in Tinubu’s cabinet today are his cronies, so the Yoruba people are suffering just like those from the Northwest, Northeast, North-Central, Southeast, and South-South,” he said.