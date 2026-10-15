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‘Tinubu Has Done Far Worse Than Abacha’ – ADC Chieftain, Dele Momodu

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Bola Tinubu and Dele Momodu
Bola Tinubu and Dele Momodu

Key Takeaways

  • ADC chieftain, Dele Momodu, accused President Bola Tinubu of coercing Nigerians like late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, during his military regime.
  • Dele Momodu made the claim on Wednesday in an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time, saying Tinubu has taken over the executive, legislature and judiciary.
  • Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said Tinubu puts political alliances above hardship and insecurity, calling the expanded APC campaign council a “confession of fear” in a Wednesday statement.

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dele Momodu, has accused President Bola Tinubu of coercing Nigerians the same way late former military Head of State, General Sani Abacha, did during his military regime.

Naija News reports that Momodu said this on Wednesday while fielding questions during an interview on Arise Television’s ‘Prime Time’ programme.

Momodu said Tinubu has done worse than Abacha, adding that the President has virtually taken over everything, including the executive, legislature and judiciary.

He said, “Tinubu is doing exactly what Abacha did: coercing everyone because he wants to be President.

“What else do you expect from Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress? President Tinubu has done far worse than what Abacha did.

“Tinubu has virtually taken over everything, including the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.” 

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has claimed that Tinubu prioritises political alliances over the economic hardship and insecurity Nigerians face.

He claimed that Tinubu’s expanded presidential campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows he is more interested in gathering political figures than addressing the country’s challenges.

Naija News reports that Atiku spoke in a statement issued on Wednesday by his director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council, Phrank Shaibu.

He described the revised council’s size as a “confession of fear”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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