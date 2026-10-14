‘Political Abduction’ – ADC Accuses Tinubu, APC Of Forcing Opposition Govs Into Campaign Council

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of pressuring opposition governors into its presidential campaign structure, describing the alleged move as an attempt to weaken rival parties ahead of the 2027 general election.

The opposition party alleged that the ruling party was using state power to draw governors who belong to other political parties into its campaign council, raising concerns about the state of multiparty democracy in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that ADC Presidential Campaign Council’s Director of Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan, made the allegations in a statement on Wednesday following the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan accused the ruling party of using political pressure to expand its influence rather than allowing opposition parties to operate freely.

“What we are witnessing is not politics but political abduction. You cannot claim to be a democrat while using state power to force opposition governors into your party and then drafting them into your campaign council. This is political banditry,” he said.

The ADC spokesman further alleged that the APC was pursuing a political agenda aimed at concentrating power in the hands of one individual.

He claimed that national institutions, security agencies and the judiciary were being used to weaken opposition parties and limit their ability to challenge the ruling party.

Ologbondiyan urged Nigerians to reject what he described as an attempt to establish a political system driven by the desire to remain in power at the expense of citizens’ welfare.

He also accused the APC-led government of focusing on its political interests while Nigerians continue to face economic hardship, hunger and insecurity.

“These particular sets of leaders don’t care about the current conditions of the people but how best to remain in power at a time when average Nigerians find it difficult to eat and be secure,” he said.

The ADC spokesman also claimed that Nigeria’s democratic space was shrinking, citing alleged efforts to silence critics, harass opposition figures and weaken democratic institutions for political purposes.

“Never in our democratic journey have we witnessed this level of intolerance and desperation. The APC government has weaponised poverty, hunger and insecurity to subjugate Nigerians and cripple the opposition,” Ologbondiyan said.

He argued that the situation went against the democratic principles championed by late politician Moshood Abiola and other pro-democracy activists.

Amid its criticism of the ruling party, the ADC spokesman promoted the party’s presidential ticket featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

He described the two politicians as experienced leaders with the capacity and democratic credentials to address Nigeria’s challenges.

Ologbondiyan specifically praised Atiku, saying the former vice president had the national reach and political experience needed to unite the country and strengthen its democratic institutions.

“Atiku Abubakar is a democrat to the core. He has the national spread, the capacity and the will to reunite Nigeria and restore our battered democracy,” he said.

The ADC Presidential Campaign Council called on Nigerians, media organisations, civil society groups and the international community to oppose what it described as the APC’s anti-democratic agenda.

It also urged them to support efforts to protect multiparty democracy and ensure that opposition parties could participate freely in the 2027 general election.