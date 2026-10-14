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‘Don’t Say We’ve Won If You Fail To Deliver Your States For Tinubu’ – Wike Warns APC Governors

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike

Key Takeaways

  • FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, told APC Presidential Campaign Council members in Abuja not to claim victory if they fail to deliver their states for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.
  • Speaking on Wednesday at the council’s inauguration, Wike said positions in the campaign structure did not matter, and warned that even Lagos must be delivered.
  • Wike said Rivers State and the FCT would vote massively for Tinubu, praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Governor Ademola Adeleke for attending, and insisted he leads the PDP.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has warned governors and other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council against claiming victory if they fail to deliver their respective states to help President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Naija News reports that Wike spoke on Wednesday at the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, saying every council member should prioritise ensuring Tinubu’s re-election, regardless of their position within the campaign structure.

Wike further expressed optimism that Rivers State and FCT will vote massively for Tinubu.

He said, “I want to say, if you don’t deliver your states and the president wins, don’t say we’ve won. It’s not a question of whether I am chairman, secretary or member of this. What is important is for the president to win.

“I told the Chief of Staff to the President, if the president doesn’t win in Lagos, don’t say we’ve won.

“By the grace of God, Rivers and FCT will vote massively for Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Wike also praised Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, for attending the event, stressing that their presence reflected the support Tinubu was receiving ahead of the election.

He further defended the administration’s record, arguing that previous governments had identified the country’s problems but failed to provide solutions.

The former Governor of Rivers State also challenged FCT area council officials to dispute the impact of Tinubu’s administration in the nation’s capital.

He stated, “I challenge any area council that can say they don’t feel the impact of Mr President in Abuja.”

Speaking on his political position within the Peoples Democratic Party, Wike maintained that he is the leader and that no faction exists within the party.

He added, “As an opposition party member, as the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, there are no two leaders of the PDP. I am the leader.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

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