2027: Akpabio Reveals What Nigerians Should Expect From Tinubu’s Second Term

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has stated President Bola Tinubu will run a united government if he wins the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the statement while reacting to Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele’s comments on the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, which included some members of the opposition.

The senate leader stated that the development shows what is to come in President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

Akpabio described the development as historic, saying since Nigeria returned to democratic rule in 1999, a sitting president has never constituted a campaign council involving other political parties.

“This is not just an inclusive government in terms of infrastructure, revenue allocation, and reforms. It is also an inclusive government in terms of unity of purpose in democracy.

“What we are going to witness is evidence that his second term is going to be a unity government, just like his campaign council is a unity campaign council made up of almost all the political parties in the country,” he stated.

He added that Nigeria was setting an example for Africa and congratulated President Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and leaders of the participating political parties.

Akpabio also congratulated the governors and political leaders for joining the campaign council, including Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

“I can imagine how even a professor and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Soludo, will add his ideas to the next administration so that Nigeria will be better. This is the way Nigeria should be,” he said.