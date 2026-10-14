Video: Adeleke Departs Osun For Tinubu’s APC Campaign Council Inauguration In Abuja

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has travelled to Abuja ahead of the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

A video circulating on 𝕏 on Wednesday showed the governor walking alongside members of his protocol team towards a private jet expected to fly him to the Federal Capital Territory.

Naija News reports that the Tinubu campaign inauguration is scheduled to take place at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

See video clip below.

Wednesday’s inauguration is expected to formally kick-start the activities of the campaign council as the ruling party steps up preparations for the 2027 general election.

Meanwhile, APC has made clarifications on its alliance with the Osun State Governor for President Tinubu’s re-election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke was named a coordinator of Tinubu’s presidential campaign in Osun State, despite the APC’s established political structure and its recent contest against the governor’s party.

The appointment places him among the APC officials expected to coordinate mobilisation efforts and build support for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on TVC News’ Beyond the Headlines, APC National Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, asserted that the party’s alliance with Adeleke will not require the party to abandon its candidates in other elections.

He noted that the party’s relationship with Adeleke simply involved securing Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election.

“Our agreement, our understanding is for us to work together for the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Then let us contest the space among the electorate for our candidates at other levels,” Bashiru said.

He explained that the arrangement would not compel APC members to support Accord Party candidates seeking seats in the Senate, House of Representatives or Osun State House of Assembly.

Bashiru admitted that he had campaigned against Adeleke during the governorship election but said their differences would not stop them from forming an alliance in the presidential election.

He said he had made his position clear during a visit to the governor, adding that the outcome of an election must ultimately be respected.

The APC stalwart also rejected suggestions that Adeleke’s appointment would automatically put him in control of the party’s entire political structure in Osun.