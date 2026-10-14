2027: PDP Gives Wike Green Light To Campaign For Tinubu, APGA Backs Soludo

Three opposition parties have backed their prominent members appointed to lead or support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Accord have expressed support for the roles assigned to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo; and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

Naija News reports that the ruling party, APC, announced the appointments on Tuesday as part of its expanded campaign council, despite the three politicians belonging to opposition parties.

The development comes as the APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, confirmed that the ruling party had approached opposition figures, including Wike, Soludo and Adeleke, to seek their support for Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Speaking on the appointments, the PDP said Wike’s decision to work with Tinubu was not new, while APGA openly reaffirmed its support for the President. A chieftain of Accord also welcomed Osun Governor Adeleke’s campaign role.

The PDP said Wike had received the party’s approval to work with Tinubu since the beginning of the current administration.

‘Wike Got The Blessing Of PDP’

The National Publicity Secretary of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Jungudo Mohammed, stated this while reacting to the FCT minister’s inclusion in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Mohammed said Wike’s appointment was expected, given the party’s earlier position on his relationship with the President.

“The FCT minister got the blessing of the PDP during the era of its former National Chairman, Umar Damagum, to work with Mr President. His inclusion in the Presidential Campaign Council was therefore expected but this does not make him a member of the APC National Working Committee.

“Every political party including the PDP would like to have Mr Nyesom Wike in their campaign council, but the party had already endorsed his invitation to help the current administration from day one. He is working for President Tinubu and not for APC,” he said.

Wike remains a prominent PDP chieftain but has been working with Tinubu’s administration despite the political differences between the ruling party and the PDP.

‘Our Position Remains’ Says APGA

APGA has also backed Governor Soludo’s appointment as the Anambra State coordinator of Tinubu’s 2027 presidential campaign, describing it as well deserved.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, the party congratulated the governor and reaffirmed its support for Tinubu’s re-election.

APGA said Soludo’s appointment reflected his leadership qualities, commitment to progressive ideals and support for cooperation between the Anambra State government and the Federal Government.

The party also recalled that it had adopted Tinubu as its consensus presidential candidate during its National Executive Committee meeting and Tinubu’s working visit to Anambra on May 8, 2025.

It insisted that it did not field a presidential candidate for the 2027 election in line with that decision.

APGA said Soludo’s position that “Progressives are working together” reflected the political understanding between the party and the APC-led Federal Government.

It added that cooperation between both sides had helped attract federal support for infrastructure and economic development in Anambra State.

The party, however, noted that its support for President Tinubu would not stop it from campaigning and pursuing victories for its candidates seeking other electoral positions across levels.

“While APGA remains firmly in control of Anambra State, our position remains: In Anambra, it is Tinubu for President, APGA for Senate, House of Representatives, and state House of Assembly,” the statement said.

APGA expressed confidence that Soludo would use his experience, organisational ability and support across the South-East to mobilise voters for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Accord Chieftain Welcomes Adeleke’s Role

An Accord chieftain, Bamidele Salam, has also described Adeleke’s appointment to lead Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Osun State as a welcome development.

Salam represents Ede South/Ede North/Ejigbo/Egbedore Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Naija News understands that the APC had contested against Adeleke in Osun State but later approached him to support the President’s re-election bid.

Yilwatda confirmed on Tuesday that the APC had appealed to Wike, Soludo, Adeleke and other opposition figures to support Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

The party chairman spoke while receiving a delegation from the Savannah Centres for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, led by former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

He said the APC was reaching out to political stakeholders beyond its membership despite what it described as the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

Yilwatda explained that the party approached Adeleke after losing the Osun governorship election to him and made a similar appeal to Soludo following its defeat in Anambra State.

“In Osun State, we contested the election against the incumbent governor, Ademola Adeleke, of the Accord. Our party lost that election, but we approached the governor. We begged him and asked him to work for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election. He agreed to work for the President’s re-election,” he said.

On Soludo, the APC chairman said the party recognised the Anambra governor as an important political stakeholder and appealed to him to support Tinubu.

Yilwatda also confirmed that the APC approached Wike to work for the President in Rivers State and the FCT.

He said the party’s efforts were driven by the national interest rather than narrow political considerations.

“The interest goes beyond political parties. This is in the interest of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and that is why we are doing what we are doing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wike has insisted that the Rainbow Coalition will remain active ahead of the 2027 general election, despite reported disagreements between him and some APC governors.

Speaking during his monthly media chat in Abuja on Tuesday, the FCT Minister dismissed suggestions that the coalition was causing unease within the ruling party or could lead to defections.

Naija News understands that Wike’s Rainbow Coalition brings together APC members and supporters of Tinubu from other political parties to promote the President’s re-election.

Wike has been coordinating the group’s activities in Rivers State and the FCT, maintaining that supporting Tinubu does not mean he must support every APC candidate in other elections.

His position has placed him at odds with some APC governors, including Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who chairs the APC Progressive Governors’ Forum.

Uzodimma has said APC governors would not support any alliance capable of weakening the party or undermining Tinubu’s re-election bid. He maintained that they would campaign for APC candidates at all levels.

Wike recently accused Uzodimma and Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of being behind some of the political challenges he faces. He linked the disagreement to the Rainbow Coalition’s growing influence and its support for politicians challenging APC candidates in governorship and senatorial elections.

The FCT minister, however, maintained that the coalition was not a new political arrangement and should not be treated as a threat.

“If you have any problem against me, come out and face Wike. Don’t go under the Rainbow Coalition. For Rainbow Coalition, it has come. It will stay. There is nothing anybody can do about it,” he said.

Wike explained that the coalition was designed to unite APC members and other supporters of the President around a common political objective.

He said the arrangement allowed people who supported Tinubu but belonged to different political parties to work together.

“If you see that word, PBAT/APC, it means those who are supporting the President who are not members of the party, together with the party, are working together to achieve that purpose.

“The major thing is Mr President. Whatever we are going to do, whoever has any idea or anything to contribute is to the success of Mr President. That is the whole thing,” he said.

Citing the FCT as an example, Wike said members of the coalition would support Tinubu in the presidential election while backing APC candidates in National Assembly elections.

He questioned why the arrangement should be controversial, arguing that political support across party lines had existed in Nigeria before but was now more visible because of the approaching election.

“When you say a new thing that never happened, I don’t think so,” he said, adding that the arrangement had become more prominent because of the current political period.