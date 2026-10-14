‘2027 Election Is Not Your Personal Battle Or Tinubu’s Property’ – Obidients Knock Wike

The Obidient Movement has issued a warning to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his declaration that he is the field commander of President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in the nation’s capital and Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the Obidient movement, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Media and Communications Directorate, said the 2027 election is not Wike’s personal battle, Tinubu’s private property, or the All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘s entitlement.

The movement said Wike’s declaration raised concerns about election integrity and urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to ensure a free, fair, and credible process.

The movement urged Wike and other politicians seeking victory for their preferred candidates to campaign and allow voters to decide the outcome.

The group also warned Wike against interfering with the 2027 general elections, stressing that the electoral process must remain under the relevant institutions and be guided by voters’ choices.

The movement further urged Nigerians to monitor the electoral process, document irregularities and report credible evidence of malpractice.

The statement read, “Wike must understand that coordinating a political campaign does not confer ownership of the electorate, control over voters, or authority over the electoral process.

“Rivers State belongs to its people. The Federal Capital Territory belongs to the Nigerian people. Neither belongs to Wike, Tinubu, the APC, or any political godfather. Nigerians alone have the constitutional right to determine who governs them through free, fair and credible elections.

“If Wike believes the APC deserves victory, he should campaign for it and allow the people to decide. If he believes that Tinubu’s performance will earn him another term, he should present that record to Nigerians and submit himself to the verdict of the ballot box.

“The Obidient Movement warns that any attempt by Wike, his political associates, or anyone else to manipulate the 2027 elections must be treated as an unforgivable electoral offence.

“We therefore call on Nigerians to remain vigilant, protect their votes through EVERY MEANS POSSIBLE, document electoral irregularities, and report credible evidence for all Nigerians to see.

“Wike should not mistake the patience of Nigerians for weakness. The people are watching. The world is watching. The era in which political power could be used to intimidate citizens and escape accountability must end.

“The 2027 election is not Wike’s personal battle. It is not Tinubu’s private property. It is not the APC’s entitlement. It belongs to the Nigerian people. Let Wike campaign. Let the APC campaign. Let Nigerians vote. And let the votes count.”