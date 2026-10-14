2027: ‘False Battle’ – APC Breaks Silence On Rift Between Wike, Governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports of a disagreement between its governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, insisting that both sides remain committed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the reported disagreement as a ‘false battle’.

He maintained that there was no genuine conflict between the minister and members of the Progressives Governors Forum.

Morka made the clarification on Tuesday during an interview on Arise Television’s News Day, following Wike’s inclusion in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

According to him, the governors and the FCT Minister share a common political objective of ensuring Tinubu’s victory in the next presidential election.

“It was a false battle to begin with. I mean, I don’t think there was any real tension between those positions because they united in their extraordinary commitment to the re-election of the president,” Morka said.

He noted that the Progressive Governors Forum comprised governors elected on the APC platform, while Wike, a former Rivers State governor, was a member of Tinubu’s cabinet and a vocal supporter of the President.

According to him, publication of the presidential campaign council list had also clarified the roles of those involved in Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

He said: “Governors, who are not of the APC, now [are] front and centre, coordinating some of our activities in their respective jurisdictions.”

Morka described the development as a new phase in Nigeria’s democratic politics, arguing that the President was bringing politicians from different parties together around a common objective.

The APC spokesperson claimed that the collaboration was unusual in a presidential system, stressing that Tinubu was transcending party differences by building a coalition of political actors to support his administration and re-election campaign.

He said: “We’re seeing a president who is transcending all of the divides and really nullifying what I call the politics of difference between these partisans and bringing them together under the same umbrella to pursue a common agenda for the good of the people.”