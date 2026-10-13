2027: ‘It Is Simply Rascality’ – Olawepo-Hashim Blasts Opposition Figures In APC Campaign Council

The Accord Party presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the inclusion of opposition figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council as rascality.

Naija News reports that Olawepo-Hashim, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, reacted to the inclusion of opposition figures like, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke and Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, in the APC campaign council ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Asked whether the move reflected political maturity or political survival, Olawepo-Hashim said, “No, this is simply indiscipline and rascality.”

According to him, Adeleke’s participation in the APC campaign council would not automatically translate into support for President Bola Tinubu among voters in Osun State.

Olawepo-Hashim argued that Adeleke’s electoral victory did not give him the power to determine how the state’s people would vote in the presidential election.

He maintained that people of Osun State will vote for the Accord Party at the presidential election.

He said, “Governor Adeleke, the fact that he won his election cannot compel the people of Osun State to vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Osun people are incredibly honourable people, what we call Omoluabi in the Yoruba parlance; they are ideological; they have great history, they are not conquered people, they do what they believe.

“I still believe that regardless of what Governor Adeleke is doing, Osun people are still going to vote for Accord Party at the presidential election.”