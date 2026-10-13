APGA Reacts To Soludo’s Inclusion In APC 2027 Campaign Council For Tinubu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described the inclusion of the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, in the revised campaign council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu as well-deserved

APGA, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Ejimofor Opara, congratulated Soludo, adding that it is a testament to the progressive thinking of the Governor.

Naija News had earlier reported that the APC added the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and others to its expanded presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

Reacting to the inclusion of Soludo in the revised list, the APGA spokesperson said the development is a testament to the Governor’s exemplary leadership, uncommon commitment to progressive ideals, and his consistent advocacy for a strategic partnership between APGA and the federal government for the collective good of Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo at large.

Ejimofor said Soludo’s mantra that ‘Progressives are Working Together’ is not just a slogan, but a statement of historical truth, adding that APGA, as the first truly progressive party in Nigeria, shares ideological DNA with the progressive movement at the centre.

Opara added that the synergy between APGA and the ruling government has already yielded tangible dividends for Anambra State, including federal collaboration on critical infrastructural interventions and economic development enablers.

The APGA spokesperson said the inclusion is a confirmation that progressive parties can work together.

He, however, noted that while APGA remains firmly in control of Anambra State, the party’s position remains that in Anambra, it will vote Tinubu for President, APGA for Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly.

The statement read, “The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Grand Alliance heartily congratulates our National Leader and Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his well-deserved appointment as the Anambra State Coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu 2027 Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is a testament to Governor Soludo’s exemplary leadership, his uncommon commitment to progressive ideals, and his consistent advocacy for a strategic partnership between APGA and the Federal Government for the collective good of Ndi Anambra and Ndigbo at large.

“As a party, APGA has made its position clear. At our National Executive Committee meeting and during Mr President’s working visit to Anambra on May 8, 2025, we formally adopted President Bola Tinubu as our consensus Presidential Candidate for the 2027 general election. In line with this resolution, APGA did not field a presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

“Soludo’s mantra that ‘Progressives are Working Together’ is not just a slogan, but a statement of historical truth. APGA, as the first truly progressive party in Nigeria, shares ideological DNA with the progressive movement at the centre.

“This synergy has already yielded tangible dividends for Anambra State, including federal collaboration on critical infrastructural interventions and economic development enablers.

“While APGA remains firmly in control of Anambra State, our position remains: In Anambra, it is Tinubu for President, APGA for Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly.

“We are confident that Governor Soludo will bring his intellectual depth, organisational capacity, and wide acceptability across the South-East to galvanise massive support for President Tinubu’s ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’.

“Indeed, Progressives are Working Together! Congratulations to ‘Oluatuegwu’ Anambra, and to all of us in APGA!”