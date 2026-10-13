APC Attacks Makinde Over Fresh Abduction In Oyo

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed Governor Seyi Makinde over the recent abduction of three staff members of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN).

Naija News learnt that the three staff members were kidnapped last Friday within the premises of the institute.

Reacting to the development, APC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Wasiu Sadare, expressed displeasure over the fresh kidnapping incident in the state.

APC also urged Makinde to tell the state’s people what his administration is doing to rescue the victims and explain the measures being taken to prevent a recurrence.

Sadare said, “Also, the public wanted to know the circumstances surrounding the fresh abduction of the three staff of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN) and efforts being put in place to rescue them, as well as ensuring that surging insecurity is permanently addressed in the state.”

In other news, Makinde said on Sunday that President Bola Tinubu asked him to present Bayo Adelabu’s ministerial appointment as his choice, despite having nominated someone else.

Makinde, speaking during a media chat on Fresh FM on Sunday, said he declined the request because the President had already selected Adelabu.

The governor said Tinubu initially asked him to recommend a development economist for the budget and economic planning portfolio.

He subsequently nominated Bimbo Adekanmbi, who served as Commissioner for Finance under former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, citing his contribution to stabilising that administration.

According to Makinde, Tinubu later told him he had decided to appoint Adelabu, who contested the governorship in the 2019 election.