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Makinde Appoints Akinwole New Chief Of Staff

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
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Governor Seyi Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde

Key Takeaways

  • Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, appointed Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, popularly called Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff with immediate effect.
  • Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Prof Musibau Babatunde, signed letters confirming Mrs Aderonke Adedayo’s appointment as Due Process Office DG alongside Wolekanle.
  • The appointments follow Segun Ogunwuyi’s resignation as Chief of Staff in a letter dated October 12, 2026, which took effect immediately without a stated reason.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has named Bashorun Akinwale Akinwole, popularly known as Wolekanle, as his new Chief of Staff.

Naija News reports that the governor also appointed Mrs Aderonke Adedayo as Director-General of the state’s Due Process Office.

Both appointments take immediate effect, according to letters signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Musibau Babatunde.

Akinwole, a grassroots politician, previously headed the Oyo State Local Government Service Commission.

Adedayo will combine her new responsibilities with her current role as Special Adviser on General Intervention and Donor Agencies.

Congratulating the appointees, Makinde expressed confidence in their ability to discharge their responsibilities and contribute to the state’s administration.

He urged them to serve with “loyalty, commitment, and dedication to the service of Oyo State”.

Naija News earlier reported that Segun Ogunwuyi resigned as Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor.

In a letter dated Monday, October 12, 2026, Ogunwuyi said his resignation took effect on the date of the letter.

He appreciated the opportunity to serve the people of Oyo State and contribute to the Makinde administration’s achievements but didn’t immediately provide a specific reason for his decision to resign.

Ogunwuyi is a former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: [email protected]

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