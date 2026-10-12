Makinde Reveals How Tinubu Nominated Bayo As Minister Against His Wish

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Sunday that President Bola Tinubu asked him to present Bayo Adelabu’s ministerial appointment as his choice, despite having nominated someone else.

Naija News reports that Makinde, speaking during a media chat on Fresh FM on Sunday, said he declined the request because the President had already selected Adelabu.

The governor said Tinubu initially asked him to recommend a development economist for the budget and economic planning portfolio.

He subsequently nominated Bimbo Adekanmbi, who served as Commissioner for Finance under former Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, citing his contribution to stabilising that administration.

According to Makinde, Tinubu later told him he had decided to appoint Adelabu, who contested the governorship in the 2019 election.

“I said: ‘Okay, I know Bayo. I contested against Bayo in 2019. He is a first-class material,’” Makinde said.

He recalled that the President then asked him to take ownership of the nomination.

“And then the president eventually said: ‘Well, since I’ve taken this decision to appoint Bayo, you should go and take ownership of him, like go out and say it was your choice,’” he stated.

Makinde said he rejected the suggestion while acknowledging the President’s discretion to select people for his administration.

He added, “So I said, ‘No, sir. Bayo is your choice, and let it be known to the people that it is your choice.

“I’m supposed to help you by nominating people who can add value to your administration. If you’ve seen somebody who can do that, that’s good.”

Makinde said he later learnt that other governors had similarly been asked to adopt ministerial nominees selected by Tinubu.

He maintained that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, was the principal beneficiary of the G5 governors’ alliance with the President.

“The G5, minus, of course, Wike, was not given ministerial appointments,” he said.

“The point I’m trying to make is that most of my colleagues, not just those in the G5, my governor colleagues, right, were given people and asked to adopt those people as theirs.”

The G5 comprised Makinde, Wike, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The five Peoples Democratic Party governors opposed their party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, ahead of the 2023 election following disagreements over the party’s leadership.

The governor also criticised the geographical distribution of appointments under Tinubu.

Responding to claims that the South-West dominated the administration, Makinde argued that many appointees were chosen because of their political ties to the President.

He said, “They may be Yoruba people, but the majority of them were appointed on the basis of affiliation with Bourdillon.”