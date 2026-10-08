2027: Makinde Campaign Council Accuses APC Of Plotting To Hijack Unclaimed PVCs

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) Presidential Campaign Organisation has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to hijack unclaimed Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the campaign council made this allegation in a statement on Thursday.

According to APM, some Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials planned to release millions of unclaimed PVCs to APC-linked individuals ahead of the election.

While urging INEC to address the allegation and tell Nigerians how it is protecting uncollected voter cards across the country, the presidential campaign council of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said the issue was too serious to ignore, especially as political parties doubled their preparations for the 2027 general election.

The council issued a strong warning, stressing that any compromise in the custody of unclaimed PVCs could create room for electoral manipulation and weaken public confidence in the election outcome.

The council added, “An unclaimed PVC must neither be a disposable property nor a political asset to the enemies of credible elections.

“Nigerians do not need post-election explanations; they deserve pre-election transparency.”

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to Seyi Makinde on Media and Digital Communications, Anthony Ehilebo, has predicted that his principal will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Ehilebo, in a post via his 𝕏 account on Thursday, said Nigerians have seen through the failures of the Tinubu administration and are not ready to vote him back into office in 2027.

He also predicted that Makinde will defeat Tinubu in Lagos despite the state being the President’s stronghold.

“There is no doubt Seyi Makinde will defeat Tinubu in the 2027 Elections thoroughly. Even in Lagos, that is Tinubu’s presumed stronghold, Makinde will defeat Tinubu.”