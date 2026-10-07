2027: ‘The Gap Tinubu Will Give Other Candidates Will Be Unbelievable’  – Bwala

Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has boasted that President Bola Tinubu‘s margin of victory against other candidates in the 2027 presidential election will be unbelievable.

Naija News reports that Bwala made the remark during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, in response to a question on what gave him confidence that Tinubu could win the 2027 election, despite arguments that the President’s 2023 victory was relatively narrow.

Bwala pointed out that the odds were against Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election, arguing that developments and policies rolled out by the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari did not favour him.

According to Bwala, Tinubu also had issues with some Governors before he eventually secured their support, particularly in the North-East.

While expressing confidence that Tinubu will secure the presidency in 2027, Bwala cited the number of governors supporting Tinubu, arguing that their positions give them significant influence over the political structures in their respective states.

He said, “The confidence I have is this: all of the statistics and results you read out which happened before President Bola Tinubu won the election at that time, there was nobody who did not know that the odds were not in his favour.

“The governing party at that time, it was clear that they were not working for him. In the real sense of the word, there were policies that were rolled out just before the election that were quite damning to him.

“There were governors allegedly who were not excited about that because of some thinking here and there.

“The odds were against him, even at the primary level. He could have been rigged out.

“Do you know how many governors we recovered? A lot of the governors of the North-East.

“Let me tell you and let me say it categorically, and I will be happy to come back, the gap that President Bola Tinubu will give each and every one of these candidates will be so much that you won’t believe it.

“President Bola Tinubu has got how many governors on his side? How many governors have joined him? The governors are Chief Executive Officers of their respective states; they coordinate the structures of the state and won their election to be governors.”