“You Have Not Even Been A Councillor” – Umahi Warns Adebayo To Stop Attacking Tinubu

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, has cautioned the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, against what he described as persistent attacks on President Bola Tinubu.

Umahi said Adebayo lacked the political and executive experience to make sweeping judgments about the performance of the Tinubu administration.

Naija News reports that the Minister made the remarks while speaking with journalists in Abuja, urging the SDP chieftain to focus on building his political profile and contributing to national discourse rather than making what he described as disparaging comments about the President.

Umahi said, “I have listened to some of the comments being made by Prince Adewole Adebayo against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I think he should exercise restraint. Democracy thrives on constructive criticism, but there is a difference between constructive engagement and constant insults.”

The former Governor of Ebonyi State argued that those seeking political office should understand the demands of governance before criticising those responsible for running the country.

“You have not been a councillor, you have not governed a local government, you have not been a governor, and you have not held executive responsibility at any level. Leadership is not what you read in books or discuss in television studios alone. It is about making difficult decisions in the interest of the people,” he said.

Umahi also defended Tinubu’s economic policies, saying the President had demonstrated courage by introducing reforms that previous administrations were unwilling to implement.

He cited ongoing road and infrastructure projects across the country, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway and Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road, as evidence of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

The Minister also mentioned bridge construction and highway rehabilitation projects, saying they were helping to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity.

“Today, Nigerians can see the difference. Across the federation, road projects that had been abandoned for years are receiving attention. New projects are being initiated and critical infrastructure is being delivered. These are tangible achievements that speak louder than political rhetoric,” Umahi said.

He urged opposition politicians to offer alternative policies and programmes rather than concentrating on personal attacks against the President.

According to Umahi, future elections should be based on ideas, vision and track records rather than efforts to undermine confidence in democratic institutions.

The Minister expressed confidence that the Tinubu administration’s policies in infrastructure, economic reforms, agriculture, social investment and security would attract greater support ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said the administration would remain focused on delivering what he described as the dividends of democracy despite criticism from opposition figures.

Umahi urged Nigerians to continue supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda, arguing that the benefits of the reforms would become more evident as implementation progresses.

He added that history would judge political leaders by the impact of their policies and projects, saying Tinubu’s legacy would ultimately be defined by his efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure and lay a foundation for future generations.