They Are Hiding The Severity Of His Illness – Sowore Speaks On Tinubu’s Health

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) Omoyele Sowore has criticized President Bola Tinubu over concerns about his health and called on the Federal Government to disclose his medical condition to Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Sowore during a chat with journalists alleged that something was wrong within the Tinubu administration, linking the situation to what he described as previous attempts by past governments to conceal the health conditions of national leaders.

The Human rights activist claimed that Tinubu appeared to be in poor health when he arrived from Lagos and argued that the President should seek proper medical attention.

Sowore also accused the government of hiding the seriousness of Tinubu’s alleged health condition from Nigerians by presenting him at public events.

He said: “As I said last time, something is eating this regime internally. Anybody who is lying to Nigerians, we have seen these lies and cover-ups before with Yar’Adua, with Buhari. It is obvious. If you saw him, the way he alighted from the plane yesterday when he came from Lagos, that man needs medical help. And the earlier they give him help, the better. A sick person should not be leading a sick country. They are the ones who made this country sick, and the country is now making them sick too. It’s reciprocity, so that you know that you heard it from me first.

“I think two weeks ago when he was, and they rushed him down, I said, why are you rushing him down? You want to kill him? And then they took him to Lagos to go and be dancing, you know, just to prevent people from understanding the severity of his illness. They should disclose to us what is wrong with Tinubu and go and treat him properly, you know.

“Like you said, we don’t think that Kashim Shettima is better. But that’s what their constitution says.”