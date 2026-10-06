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2027: While Atiku Wants To Win ‘At All Costs’, Tinubu Is Thinking Long-Term Sustainability – Presidency

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar
President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • The Presidency accused ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of trying to win the 2027 election at all costs, unlike President Bola Tinubu’s long-term plans.
  • Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajaiyi, linked the criticism to Bloomberg’s report ranking Nigeria eighth among Africa’s most investable economies.
  • Ajaiyi said Tinubu’s reforms are producing visible economic gains, and claimed Nigeria’s fiscal strength and overall performance are stronger than in 2023 when Tinubu took office.

The presidency has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of seeking to win the 2027 election at all costs, while President Bola Tinubu is thinking of long-term sustainability and development of the country.

Naija News reports that the presidency slammed Atiku while reacting to Bloomberg’s report that Nigeria has moved to the eighth position as the most investable African economy.

Speaking on the development, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajaiyi, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said Tinubu reforms are delivering tangible and visible value to the economy that the world can see, but Atiku want to reverse them with his misdirected populism.

Ajaiyi maintained that Nigeria’s fiscal strength and overall economic performance are far stronger than they were in 2023.

He wrote, “The progress Atiku and Amaechi want to reverse with their misdirected populism. Everyday, President Bola Tinubu’s reforms are delivering tangible and visible value to the economy that the world can see.

“While a typical politician like Atiku is always thinking of how to win election, by all means necessary, a statesman like Tinubu is thinking of long term sustainability and development of the country.

“Nigeria’s fiscal strength and overall economic performance are far stronger than they were in 2023 when President Tinubu assumed office.”

2027: While Atiku Wants To Win ‘At All Costs’, Tinubu Is Thinking Long-Term Sustainability – Presidency

 

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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