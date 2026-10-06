He Can’t Remember His Teachers, How Can He Honour Them? – Atiku Taunts Tinubu On Teachers’ Day

Former Vice President and 2027 African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s understanding of the sacrifices made by Nigerian teachers.

Naija News reports that Atiku said this while marking the 2026 Teachers’ Day, arguing that a leader who cannot honour the people who helped shape his education may struggle to understand the challenges facing teachers today.

In a statement issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku said he still remembered the teachers who played a role in his early education.

“Of course, I appreciate Nigerian teachers. I am a product of their work and the education I received in their classrooms. I still remember the names and faces of my early teachers in Jada, who saw potential in a young orphan when few others did. They taught me arithmetic and grammar, but they also gave me a future,” Atiku said.

“When I hear of a teacher forced to walk miles because transport fares consume so much of their salary, or borrowing food on credit to feed their family before going to teach our children, my heart breaks. No nation can rise above the level of its teachers. I will honour them not only with words, but with policies that improve their welfare and make life more affordable.”

The former Vice President turned to Tinubu, saying the President’s inability to name a teacher or classmate from his school days raised questions about his connection to the classroom.

“It is both revealing and deeply embarrassing that Bola Tinubu cannot name a single teacher who stood before him or a classmate who sat beside him. Teachers are the architects of every nation’s future.

“A leader who cannot remember those who laid the foundation of his own education has shown just how far removed he is from the classroom and from the daily struggles of those who keep it alive.

“If he cannot honour the people who helped shape him, how can he understand the sacrifices teachers make today? Such a president cannot make life dignified or affordable for teachers, not in the country he leads, nor in the community he calls home,” he said.

The ADC candidate said teachers were being forced to continue their work despite the rising cost of food, transportation, rent and electricity.

He argued that government should go beyond celebrating teachers on special occasions and take practical steps to improve their living and working conditions.

“Government cannot praise teachers on this day and leave them to face hardship for the rest of the year. A commemorative message cannot pay a teacher’s bills. Respect must be reflected in fair conditions, reliable support and policies that make life affordable.

“I apologize to Nigeria’s teachers and to all Nigerians on behalf of a leadership that has failed to make their welfare a priority. Teachers deserve more than praise, and Nigerians deserve a government that puts their lives and livelihoods first,” he said.

Atiku, who is an educationist and founder of the American University of Nigeria, said he understood the demands of teaching and the important role educators play in society.

He described teachers as builders of confidence, knowledge and opportunity, stressing that Nigeria could not secure its future while neglecting those responsible for educating its children.

He also promised that an ADC-led government would focus on reducing the pressure of the rising cost of living.

“My promise is clear: I will work to make life affordable again. Teachers and families should not have to watch their incomes disappear on food, transport, rent and electricity. We will pursue policies that bring down the cost of living, support decent jobs and ensure that hard work can provide a dignified life,” he said.

Atiku thanked teachers across Nigeria for their service and called for their contributions to be matched with practical support and improved welfare.