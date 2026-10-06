President Tinubu Gives Fresh Update On Crashed Military Aircraft

President Bola Tinubu has again mourned the loss of life folowing the crash of a military aircraft on Monday.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu, in a personally signed statement on Tuesday, described the incident as a “painful moment” for the Armed Forces and the entire nation, saying the personnel died in the service of the country.

He also reiterated that he has declared three days of national mourning following the death of Nigerian Air Force personnel in an aircraft crash.

The President directed that national flags be flown at half-mast across the country throughout the mourning period in honour of the deceased.

He also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims, noting that behind every military uniform was a family waiting for their loved one to return home.

“Nigeria lost brave men and women of our Air Force in the service of our country.

“Behind every uniform is a family. A spouse, a child, a parent, a brother or sister who expected their loved one home. Nigeria grieves with them,” he said.

Tinubu said the Chief of Air Staff had briefed him on the incident and directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately begin a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash.

According to him, the investigation was necessary to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The President also commended the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate search and rescue operation after the accident.

“We honour their service. We remember their sacrifice.

He added, “May the souls of our departed heroes rest in peace,” President Tinubu said.