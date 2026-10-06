Tinubu Meets Defence Minister On Counter-Insurgency Operations As Meeting Details Emerge

President Bola Tinubu has met with the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), at the Presidential Residence in Lagos to review the country’s security situation and ongoing military operations.

Naija News reports that the meeting focused on the review of the national defence framework and progress made in counter-insurgency and anti-banditry operations across the country.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the discussions also examined the need to strengthen coordination among security agencies to sustain peace and security nationwide.

During the meeting, Tinubu expressed satisfaction with what he described as steady progress in securing vulnerable communities across Nigeria.

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing full support to the Ministry of Defence.

According to the statement, Musa briefed the President on current defence initiatives, frontline operational logistics and proposed reforms aimed at improving troop morale and modernising military equipment.

The reforms, it said, would also focus on strengthening military infrastructure across the country.

“During the meeting, the Honourable Minister of Defence provided a comprehensive briefing on current defence initiatives, frontline operational logistics, and proposed reforms aimed at boosting troop morale, modernising hardware capabilities, and strengthening military infrastructure across all regions,” the statement said.

Musa expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his continued guidance and support for the nation’s security apparatus.

He also assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Defence remained committed to carrying out its mandate.

“General Musa (rtd) expressed gratitude to the President for his continuous guidance and backing of the nation’s security apparatus, assuring the public that the Ministry of Defence remains resolute in executing its mandate with firm resolve and integrity,” the statement added.

The meeting was part of the President’s ongoing security briefings and policy discussions with key government officials, aimed at ensuring what the statement described as swift and decisive action against security and economic challenges nationwide.