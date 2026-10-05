Tinubu Returns To Abuja After Six-Day Lagos Stay

President Bola Tinubu is expected to return to Abuja on Monday evening after spending six days in Lagos, the Presidency has announced.

Naija News reports that Tinubu arrived in Lagos on September 29 after concluding his extended holiday in London and Paris.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the President’s departure for the Federal Capital Territory in a statement issued on Monday.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos for Abuja this evening after his six-day visit to the former seat of government,” Onanuga said.

During his stay in Lagos, Tinubu addressed Nigerians on October 1 as the country marked its 66th Independence anniversary.

The President used the occasion to speak on his administration’s economic reforms and efforts to reduce the cost of living.

Later that day, he attended the national premiere of MKO, a documentary on the life, political struggle and legacy of the late businessman and politician, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The documentary also chronicles the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election and the pro-democracy struggle that followed its annulment.

The premiere was held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts in Lagos.

The President also visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at the monarch’s Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island on Sunday.