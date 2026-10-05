They Keep Poisoning Your Mind Against Me – Jaruma Begs Tinubu For Presidential Campaign Role

Nigerian entrepreneur Hauwa Mohammad, popularly known as Jaruma, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider her for a role in his campaign team.

Naija News reports that Jaruma made the appeal in a post on her TikTok page.

She claimed that she originally proposed the idea of using thousands of social media influencers to respond to negative narratives about the president online.

According to her, she first presented the idea in 2023 but said it was not adopted at the time.

She claimed that she later presented a similar proposal in 2026, after which the idea of recruiting about 4,000 influencers was publicly discussed.

Jaruma alleged that her proposal was later presented to Umahi without credit being given to her.

She maintained that she understood how the strategy could work because of her experience with social media and her relationship with members of the public.

She said: “This is an open letter to President Tinubu, Daddy David, minister of works, Daddy Wike and Seyi Tinubu. Daddy David, you said you were going to get 4,000 influencers who would be neutralising all the negativity against President Tinubu on social media. You said we are going to win this social media war. Daddy David, I was the one who came up with that idea. The first time I pitched the idea in 2023, they did not use it because they did not want me close to President Tinubu.

“Then I pitched the idea again in 2026, and they went and sold it to you as if it was their own creation, strategy and intelligence. They sold it to you without giving credit to the original, me. Now, Jaruma is the blueprint; it is her idea.

“She is the one who has broken it down and knows how it is going to be successful. Because it is not their idea, they do not know how to execute it and carry it out so that it becomes successful. And if you are going to get 4,000 influencers, get people who have always been giving back to people.

“Since 2015 to 2026, I have never ever asked these people for anything before, and I would fill up those big trailers with fertilisers, rice, sugar, beans at my little age, as small as I am like this. I have been doing this from 2015 to 2026.

“If you are going to get any influencer, get an influencer that has been doing it for the people so the people trust them. So even if you tell them that this is the person I want you to vote for and the person does not end up taking care of them, then Jaruma will continue taking care of them the way she has always been doing.

“President Tinubu, all these people have been doing is just poisoning your mind against me. Any little thing, they would start telling you about my past. Mind you, I am valedictorian, highest CGPA overall, I speak 7 different languages, I have been to over 40 countries, I am qualified in every aspect of the game.

“These are things I did when I was younger and when I was stupid, and they keep poisoning your mind against me because they see that so much goodness is going to come to me if they allow me close. I pitched this same idea to Daddy Wike’s people; I said we need to neutralise the negativity on Daddy Wike on social media.

“So if they are 4,000 negative comments, we will run 4000 comments saying the good things he has done; we are going to win the social media war. I pitched that idea to Daddy Wike’s people, but they do not want me close to him, so they went and started executing the idea without the blueprint, without the original, Jaruma.

“If I lay down my innovation, creativity, strategy, you are going to be so impressed, and I am a very young girl. It is just the name that is bigger than the person.”