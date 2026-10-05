TInubu Reacts As Military Aircraft Crashes In Ondo

President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near a naval base in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State on Monday morning.

The aircraft was reportedly on a routine flight from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President extended his condolences to the families of the 25 passengers and seven crew members involved in the incident.

Tinubu also commiserated with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, and officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force.

The President directed the Nigerian Air Force to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash immediately.

He said the probe was necessary to determine what caused the accident and prevent a recurrence.

Tinubu said, “This is a painful moment for our Armed Forces and for the entire nation. Our Air Force personnel put their lives on the line every day to secure Nigeria. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“The Chief of Air Staff has briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash to prevent future occurrences.”

Tinubu also commended the Nigerian Air Force for promptly activating a search and rescue operation following the crash.

He praised first responders and the Ondo State Government for their response at the crash site.

“I commend the Nigerian Air Force for activating an immediate Search and Rescue operation following the accident,” he said.

The President prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and offered condolences to their families and colleagues.

“I pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant officers and for Almighty God to grant their families and the Nigerian Air Force the fortitude to bear the unfortunate loss,” he said.

Tinubu also reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Nigerian Air Force as it continues its responsibilities in safeguarding the country.

He added, “I assure the Nigerian Air Force of the continued support of our administration as they continue their vital role in securing our nation.

“I also commend the swift response of first responders and the Ondo State Government at the crash site.”