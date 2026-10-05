Nigeria May Crash Chaotically Under Atiku – Babachir Lawal Reveals Why He Prefers Tinubu 

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said he would prefer President Bola Tinubu to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Lawal said he reached the position based on his previous experience working with Atiku.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain claimed that an administration led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate could plunge Nigeria into greater confusion.

He made the statement during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

Lawal said he initially considered supporting Atiku because of the challenges facing northern Nigeria.

According to him, he believed that having a northerner become president could help slow down what he described as the worsening situation in the region.

However, he said his experience while working with Atiku later changed his view of the former vice president.

Lawal alleged that Atiku could give instructions and later change his position after discussing the matter with other people.

He said: “I’d rather go with Bola than Atiku because when Nigeria crashes with Bola, it might be an orderly crash, but with Atiku it would be a chaotic one. Because he’s not a good man.

“I wanted to work for Atiku. I had the belief that the North, the way we are suffering, we should not surrender the presidency, that at least our own man will not, if nothing else, stop the decline we are in.

“Everything you do with him, there’s chaos. He will call you and tell you, ‘Do this,’ and then you do it, then front you are back.

“He says his survey shows him that they are unlikely to win if he pairs with Atiku.”