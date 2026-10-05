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Nigeria May Crash Chaotically Under Atiku – Babachir Lawal Reveals Why He Prefers Tinubu 

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal

Key Takeaways

  • Former SGF, Babachir Lawal, said he prefers President Bola Tinubu to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, warning Atiku could crash Nigeria chaotically.
  • The Nigeria Democratic Congress chieftain said his earlier plan to back Atiku changed after working with him and seeing him reverse instructions after consulting others.
  • Lawal, speaking on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast, said he first leaned toward a northern president to slow the region’s decline but now rejects Atiku.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has said he would prefer President Bola Tinubu to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Lawal said he reached the position based on his previous experience working with Atiku.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) chieftain claimed that an administration led by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate could plunge Nigeria into greater confusion.

He made the statement during an interview on the Naija Unfiltered Podcast.

Lawal said he initially considered supporting Atiku because of the challenges facing northern Nigeria.

According to him, he believed that having a northerner become president could help slow down what he described as the worsening situation in the region.

However, he said his experience while working with Atiku later changed his view of the former vice president.

Lawal alleged that Atiku could give instructions and later change his position after discussing the matter with other people.

He said: “I’d rather go with Bola than Atiku because when Nigeria crashes with Bola, it might be an orderly crash, but with Atiku it would be a chaotic one. Because he’s not a good man.

“I wanted to work for Atiku. I had the belief that the North, the way we are suffering, we should not surrender the presidency, that at least our own man will not, if nothing else, stop the decline we are in.

“Everything you do with him, there’s chaos. He will call you and tell you, ‘Do this,’ and then you do it, then front you are back.

“He says his survey shows him that they are unlikely to win if he pairs with Atiku.”

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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