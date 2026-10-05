Insecurity: Atiku Fires Tinubu After Prospective NYSC Members’ Abduction

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the abduction of 20 travellers, including prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, in Imo State, urging the federal and state governments to secure the release of those still in captivity.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement on Monday, described the incident as heartbreaking, noting that although some of the victims had been rescued, others remained in the hands of their abductors.

He called on the federal government, the Imo State Government and security agencies to act urgently to ensure the safe return of all those still being held.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate also expressed concern over the continued captivity of more than 70 pupils and students abducted from Mussa and Lassa in Borno State months ago.

“These children must not be forgotten,” he said, insisting that their families deserved clear updates and the public deserved answers.

Atiku questioned the government’s handling of insecurity despite President Bola Tinubu’s promise that savings from the removal of fuel subsidy would be channelled towards funding security.

He said Nigerians remained vulnerable to kidnappings on highways, in communities and around schools, while young people continued to face threats at different stages of their education and career journeys.

“Young people face danger in secondary school, struggle with unaffordable fees at university, and are now targets on their journeys to NYSC camps. This is a generation being failed at every stage,” he said.

Atiku also criticised the award of pipeline security contracts to what he described as politically connected companies, arguing that ordinary Nigerians continued to bear the consequences of insecurity.

“Meanwhile, huge pipeline security contracts go to politically connected companies, while ordinary Nigerians are left to face criminals. The first duty of government is to protect lives,” he added.

Despite the concerns, the former vice-president said he remained committed to building a safer and more affordable Nigeria where young people could pursue their ambitions and prosper.

“While we pray for the immediate and safe rescue of every abducted young person and the return of all those still unaccounted for, my promise to build a safer and more affordable Nigeria, where young people can create, build and prosper, remains unshakable,” Atiku said.

Meanwhile, the 20 prospective National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members abducted by gunmen in Imo State have reportedly been subjected to physical assault, with their captors demanding ₦5 million for the release of each victim.

Naija News reports that the development has heightened fears among the victims’ families as the reported deadline issued by the kidnappers for payment of the ransom draws closer.

According to Vanguard, a relative of one of the abducted graduates, Alhaja Alimot Akande, said the victims had been beaten since Saturday.

Akande, whose 25-year-old sister, Kehinde, is among those kidnapped, described the situation as “horrible, scary and overwhelming” and appealed to the government to intensify efforts to rescue the victims.

According to Akande, the kidnappers initially demanded ₦50 million for each victim but later reduced the amount to ₦5 million.