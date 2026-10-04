‘I Will Not Refer To You As Kachalla’ – Fani-Kayode Tells Atiku

Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticised African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for repeatedly referring to President Bola Tinubu by his first name during his Independence Day address.

Fani-Kayode said he was tempted to address Atiku as “Kachalla” in retaliation but chose to maintain what he described as respect for the former Vice President.

The former Minister of Aviation made his position known in a statement posted on 𝕏 on Sunday, where he described Atiku’s October 1 address as “intellectually-flawed, highly disrespectful, inherently dishonest and utterly bereft of decency and logic.”

Fani-Kayode particularly took issue with Atiku’s decision not to refer to Tinubu by his presidential title.

He said, “Worse still, you refused to address @officialABAT as ‘President’ but rather continuously and contemptuously referred to him by his first name ‘Bola’.

“Surely this level of pettiness is below even you. Yet despite this provocation I will not refer to you as ‘Kachalla’ and accord you the respect that I still think you deserve.”

Fani-Kayode also cited Akin Osuntokun’s criticism of Atiku, a former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to him, Osuntokun had argued that although Atiku had the right to criticise Tinubu, repeatedly addressing the President simply as “Bola” was disrespectful and lacked decorum.

Fani-Kayode said he agreed with Osuntokun but claimed Atiku’s latest conduct matched what he described as the former Vice President’s history of confrontations with political leaders.

The ambassador accused Atiku of falling out with Obasanjo shortly after their administration came to power in 1999.

He alleged that Atiku later worked with some governors to challenge Obasanjo’s leadership ahead of the 2003 presidential election and subsequently engaged in public disagreements with the former President between 2003 and 2007.

Fani-Kayode said Atiku had justified his opposition to Obasanjo by citing the former President’s alleged third-term ambition.

He also criticised Atiku for recently calling former President Goodluck Jonathan an “inexperienced young man” who made mistakes while in office.

The ambassador further recalled Atiku’s response to Vice President Kashim Shettima after Shettima challenged him to account for his record in office and contributions to Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode also questioned Atiku’s reference to northern culture in his response to Shettima.

He alleged that the former Vice President had failed to demonstrate qualities he associated with northern values, including “decency, restraint, patience, humility, good manners, faith in God, loyalty, fortitude, kindness, generosity, charity, compassion and honour.”

The ambassador also brought up the 2022 killing of Deborah Samuel, a Christian student who was lynched and burnt by a mob in Sokoto State following an allegation of blasphemy.

Fani-Kayode alleged that Atiku initially issued a condolence message over the incident but later deleted it, accusing him of subsequently denying that he had removed the post.

He accused Atiku of being motivated by an “inordinate ambition” and a “pathological obsession” with political power.