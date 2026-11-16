Fani-Kayode: South African Broadcaster Breaks Silence, Reveals Why Envoy Rejected Interview

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has explained why Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, rejected an interview invitation from its news team following the controversy over his speech at a diplomatic event.

The broadcaster said the Nigerian envoy declined the interview because he was unhappy with the livestream coverage of the ceremony hosted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the SABC said it regretted Fani-Kayode’s decision but remained willing to engage with him and the Nigerian High Commission.

The disagreement followed Fani-Kayode’s complaint that his introduction and speech were left out of the broadcaster’s livestream of the presentation of letters of credence ceremony held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on Friday.

The ceremony involved 15 ambassadors presenting their letters of credence to Ramaphosa.

Fani-Kayode had alleged that while the introductions and speeches of 14 other ambassadors were shown, Nigeria’s segment was omitted, with the livestream resuming after he had finished speaking.

Responding to the controversy, the SABC said it respected the envoy’s decision to reject the interview invitation.

“We regret that the High Commissioner declined an interview with SABC News, reportedly because of his dissatisfaction with the livestream of the ceremony. We respect his decision and remain open to engaging with him and the Nigerian High Commission,” the broadcaster said.

However, the SABC did not directly address the allegation that Fani-Kayode’s speech was excluded from the livestream.

Instead, it clarified that it was a public service media organisation and not a state broadcaster, insisting that its news coverage was guided by editorial independence.

The broadcaster also maintained that it covered the diplomatic event through different platforms.

According to the SABC, the ceremony was shown on its SABC News LIVE channel on SABC+, while Fani-Kayode’s arrival was featured during a live broadcast on SABC News Channel, DStv Channel 404.

It added that it also published a video on its official 𝕏 account showing the Nigerian envoy speaking with Ramaphosa.

The broadcaster said it remained committed to fairness, impartiality and independent journalism, while expressing its desire to maintain its relationship with Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the controversy began after Fani-Kayode accused the South African Presidency of deliberately excluding the Nigerian delegation from the livestream.

The former Nigerian Minister of Aviation also disclosed that he rejected an interview request from SABC News reporters at the venue because of his displeasure over the incident.

However, the South African Presidency later released the full recording of the ceremony, including Fani-Kayode’s speech, on its official YouTube channel.

The incident subsequently triggered a public exchange between the Nigerian High Commission and Vincent Magwenya, spokesperson for President Ramaphosa.