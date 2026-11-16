Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 16th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 16th November, 2026.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has backed Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, in the ongoing row with the South African government.

Bwala, in a post on Sunday, urged Fani-Kayode to continue representing Nigeria without fear or favour, noting that that is what he was appointed to do.

The presidential media aide added that any appointee, including Fani-Kayode, who does his/her job well is expected to take the ‘bullet’ that comes with the job so the principal can focus on governance without distraction.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has dared the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rotimi Amaechi, to provide evidence backing his claim that he (Akpabio) introduced a 50 per cent deduction from payments to contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

Naija News reports that Amaechi accused Akpabio of introducing the deductions during a political rally in Bauchi State on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

However, in a statement issued Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio urged Amaechi to identify the contracts, contractors, and payment arrangements involved in the alleged deductions.

Eyiboh maintained that political allegations should not be treated as facts without supporting evidence, particularly when they concern public institutions and the management of public funds.

The Senate President’s spokesman said Amaechi should submit any available evidence to the appropriate investigative authorities rather than make accusations at political gatherings.

The statement also drew attention to Amaechi’s record as Rivers State Governor between 2007 and 2015, arguing that his administration’s projects should equally be subjected to public scrutiny.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele says the four remaining state Houses of Assembly have until Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to submit their reports on the proposed establishment of state police.

Bamidele disclosed that 32 state assemblies had approved the State Police (Constitution Alteration) Bill, 2026, saying the National Assembly had met the constitutional requirement for the proposed amendment.

He made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday after receiving The Sun Senator of the Year Award in recognition of his contributions to parliamentary leadership and lawmaking.

According to the Senate Leader, approval by 32 state assemblies met the threshold required under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

He said the National Assembly was expecting the remaining four assemblies to submit their reports before lawmakers resume on November 17.

National Leader of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has claimed that Nigerians are in trouble after a crowd booed President Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

Naija News reports that Tinubu faced a hostile reception on Friday at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja after observing Juma’at prayers, when some youths booed him.

While leaving the mosque with his entourage, a group of youths chanted “ba mayi” in Hausa, meaning ‘we don’t want’.

Reacting, Baba-Ahmed, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said heckling Tinubu after Friday’s Juma’at prayer indicates the country does not need to reap what it did not sow.

Baba-Ahmed said the action was neither politics nor democracy.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as a baby politician.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made the remark during an interview with Symfoni TV.

While dismissing Peter Obi’s capacity, Okpebholo said he does not discuss baby politicians, recounting an incident with the former Governor of Anambra State that happened in Edo State.

The Lagos State government has denied claims that it increased political campaign billboard permit fees to ₦700 million ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The government also added that billboard advertising in Lagos is operated by private companies, with some premium advertising spaces costing approximately ₦10 million monthly.

Naija News reports that the clarification was given in a statement on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, following social media allegations that the purported fee increase was preventing certain political parties from advertising across the state.

However, the government explained that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) regulates outdoor advertising but does not own billboard structures or determine the commercial rates charged by private operators.

Nigerian TikTok streamer, Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, and his wife, Elizabeth Amaduo, also known as Jarvis, have officially revealed that they are expecting a baby boy.

Naija News reports that the couple shared the exciting news on Sunday through a gender-reveal video posted on their respective Instagram pages.

In the video, the pair appear at an elegant outdoor setup featuring a white-themed stage, large “BABY” letter decorations, balloons, and soft lighting amid greenery.

Dressed in matching white outfits, a visibly pregnant Jarvis and Peller were seen standing before a burst of blue smoke and confetti filled the air as guests cheered and celebrated around them.

In the caption accompanying the video, Peller and Jarvis praised God for the child and the beautiful gender-reveal moment.

Nollywood actor, Laide Olabanji, has accused Yorubas of preferring a leader from their ethnic group even if that person ruins Nigeria, rather than giving the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, a chance.

Naija News reports that Olabanji, in a video shared on Instagram, argued that Peter Obi’s only offence to those who reject him is because he is not Yoruba.

Olabanji expressed shame over tribal loyalty among some Yoruba people, insisting that Peter Obi is better than other politicians.

The movie star also questioned the political choices Nigerians made in the past, arguing that some of those decisions contributed to the problems people face today.

Citing former Head of State Murtala Muhammed, Olabanji said his Yoruba audience should remember that their parents and grandparents benefited during his tenure, despite him not being from their ethnic group.

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has ruled himself out of the FIFA presidential election, boosting incumbent Gianni Infantino’s chances of securing a fourth term in office.

Naija News reports that Wenger, who serves as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, had considered challenging Infantino but has decided against entering the race, according to BBC.

His decision comes amid growing opposition to Infantino following the collapse of his plan to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, had been expected to support Wenger if he decided to contest the presidency. However, French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Saturday that the former Arsenal manager was unlikely to challenge his boss.

Wenger commands considerable respect across the football community, and his withdrawal represents a setback for those hoping to prevent Infantino from securing another term.

An influential figure among stakeholders opposed to the FIFA president described Wenger’s decision as “a real shame”.

Tenerife manager Alvaro Cervera has admitted that the 12-match suspension handed to FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono might appear light following the death of striker Jesus de Miguel.

Naija News reports that Owono, 25, was sent off after colliding with De Miguel during the closing stages of FC Andorra’s Spanish second-tier match against Tenerife on November 2.

De Miguel, 30, died the following day, while the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee confirmed Owono’s suspension on Friday.

The 12-match ban represents the maximum punishment available under existing regulations, with the committee limited to assessing the incident on the pitch rather than its tragic aftermath.

Speaking ahead of Tenerife’s match against Ceuta on Sunday, their first since De Miguel’s death, Cervera said the authorities had acted within the limits of the rules.

That’s the top Nigerian N ewspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian N ews on Naija News . See you again tomorrow.