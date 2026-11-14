Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 14th November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 14th November, 2026.

Some angry residents of the nation’s capital city, Abuja, stoned the convoy of President Bola Tinubu on Friday.

The incident happened as President Tinubu visited the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja to observe the Jumat prayers.

Naija News understands that the mosque is located in Area One, Garki, Abuja.

Some of the residents in the videos which have gone viral on the internet could be heard chanting ‘Ba mayi’ in Hausa, which translates to English as ‘We don’t want.’

Security operatives in the President’s convoy tried to prevent the situation from escalating even as the convoy moved away from the location.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to crack down on politicians and supporters engaging in thuggery and violence ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, in a statement personally signed on Friday, condemned the recent wave of political violence across the country.

Tinubu also urged political leaders and supporters across party lines to conduct themselves responsibly, stressing that the campaigns should be about issues, a contestation of ideas that promote the welfare of people and the progress of the country.

President Tinubu said his administration is committed to peaceful elections, and that all political parties and candidates should be protected and free to campaign anywhere in the country without molestation or fear for their safety.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has threatened to ‘teach’ President Bola Tinubu ‘a hard political lesson should the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, remain in detention till 2027 general elections.

They warned that Tinubu’s chances of getting support from the South-East in the 2027 presidential election could suffer if Kanu is not released.

The group said Tinubu should consider a political solution to Kanu’s case, arguing that his release would help promote peace, healing and reconciliation in the country.

The National President-General of OYC, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, gave the warning in a statement on Friday following his visit to Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, Naija News reports.

Igboayaka described Kanu as one of the most influential political figures in Igboland, saying his popularity among the people could not be ignored by any politician seeking their support.

He compared Kanu’s influence to that of the late Biafran leader, General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, saying the IPOB leader had won the hearts of many Igbo people through his consistent agitation for the political survival of the South-East and South-South.

The OYC leader argued that it would be a serious political mistake for Tinubu to expect even five per cent of the votes in the old Eastern Region, particularly the South-East, if Kanu remained in detention.

He maintained that Kanu had a strong influence on Igbo youths and could play a major role in determining their political choices.

According to Igboayaka, releasing the IPOB leader through dialogue would create room for reconciliation and could encourage Ndigbo to consider supporting Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He also dismissed the political influence of South-East governors and other prominent politicians, claiming that they no longer enjoy the respect and support of the people.

Igboayaka specifically mentioned Governors Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Charles Soludo of Anambra, Peter Mbah of Enugu and Alex Otti of Abia, as well as former Governor and Minister of Works, David Umahi.

He warned that the politicians could lose the support of their people if they campaign for Tinubu’s re-election without first securing Kanu’s release.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has hit back at the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his remarks about singing the old national anthem at Peter Obi’s town hall meeting in Lagos.

The party, through the spokesperson of its National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Ikokwu, accused the minister of trying to divert attention from the country’s economic hardship.

Wike, speaking at a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Ogu-Bolo, Rivers State, criticised Obi for allegedly remaining seated during the current anthem but standing for the old one, describing it as an act of lawlessness that could divide the country.

In a statement on Thursday, Ikokwu said Wike’s political record made him the wrong person to preach unity.

She cited his role in the controversies surrounding the 2023 presidential election in Rivers State and his dealings across the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress.

The NDC said the singing of the old anthem was not part of the programme but was started spontaneously by the audience.

Ikokwu added that the crowd also sang the current national anthem, as seen in another part of the video.

The party urged Wike to focus on the economy and the rising cost of living.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a 24-hour deadline to publish Ladi Adebutu’s name as its Ogun State governorship candidate, following a court judgment in his favour.

Naija News had earlier reported that Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ruled in favour of the PDP and Adebutu in the suit they filed after INEC left the candidate’s name off its final list for the February 6, 2027, election.

Shortly after the judgment, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), wrote to the INEC chairman, notifying the commission of the court’s decision and attaching the enrolled order.

Raji said the court granted all the reliefs sought, including a directive that Adebutu’s name be published within 24 hours.

“We have no doubt that the Commission, being a law-abiding institution, will accord the Enrolled Order of the Honourable Court the requisite respect and give effect to its directives without delay,” he wrote.

The suit, filed on October 16, 2026, challenged Adebutu’s omission from INEC’s October 10 list.

During the trial, the commission had argued that his name was missing from the PDP membership register it received, a claim the party disputed.

The judgment clears the way for Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, to contest the governorship election, pending INEC’s compliance or any appeal.

The Nigerian Navy has announced November 21, 2026, as the date for its 2026 Batch 39 recruitment examination, urging shortlisted applicants to check their names and assigned examination centres ahead of the exercise.

The Navy also warned candidates against arriving late, noting that all shortlisted applicants are expected to be at their designated centres by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunsho, Naija News reports.

According to the statement, the list of successful applicants has been uploaded to the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal for candidates to check their status.

The recruitment exercise is for admission into the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School.

Applicants who took part in the recruitment exercise can follow these steps to check if they have been shortlisted:

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has taken two men to court over alleged attempts to spread false information about the death of gospel singer, Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings.

One of the suspects, identified as Prophet Moses Idowu, allegedly recorded the singer’s corpse at a morgue and shared the video on social media without the permission of his family.

The police said Idowu visited the morgue where the singer’s remains were kept, claiming he had spiritual powers to bring a dead person back to life.

According to the command, the suspect recorded the corpse during the visit and circulated the footage online, an action it said caused further pain to the grieving family.

The police also accused Idowu of making social media publications alleging that the singer’s wife, Olayemi Elizabeth Damilola, and his manager were responsible for his death without providing any evidence.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by its Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka.

Idowu was subsequently arraigned on four counts bordering on unlawful recording and publication, defamation, treating a deceased person’s body without dignity and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The court ordered that he be remanded at the Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until December 2, 2026, for further proceedings.

In a separate development, the police said another suspect, Oladapo Joshua Dunminimnun, was arrested on Thursday, November 12, over alleged false and defamatory publications concerning the singer’s death.

The command alleged that Dunminimnun circulated videos on social media accusing the deceased’s personal assistant and members of his family of being responsible for his death.

According to the police, investigations showed that the suspect continued making the publications despite knowing that concerned parties had signed an undertaking restricting individuals from making publications about the deceased through print and other media.

The command added that the publications continued despite several warnings from the family and the police against spreading information that had not been verified.

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has reacted after losing the Best International Streamer Award at the 2026 Streamer Awards to Indian creator Ashswag.

Naija News reports that Peller, who addressed his supporters on Friday, expressed gratitude to fans who supported his nomination and campaigned for him.

Although he failed to take home the prize, the content creator said the support, loyalty and affection he received from his fans were more valuable to him than the award itself.

Peller also assured his supporters that losing the award would not discourage him from pursuing his career or stop him from working towards greater achievements.

He said: “My family, we may not have won the award, but you all have given me something bigger than a trophy: your love, support and loyalty. Being nominated for Best International Streamer is already a blessing, and I will never take your support for granted. No trophy can replace the love you have shown me. We move!”

The award was eventually won by Ashswag, an Indian gaming content creator, YouTuber and Twitch streamer, at the ceremony held in Los Angeles, United States, on Thursday.

Ashswag defeated Peller, another Nigerian streamer Carter Efe, Staryuuki and Young Multi to emerge as the winner of the Best International Streamer category.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Alhassan Yusuf gave the Super Eagles an early advantage in the second minute, finishing Ademola Lookman’s pass to put the hosts ahead in the Group L encounter.

Tanzania responded in the 32nd minute when Alphonce Mabula Msanga converted Novatus Miroshi’s assist to restore parity.

Nigeria suffered a blow shortly before half-time as Lookman picked up an injury and made way for Moses Simon in the 45th minute.

Head coach Eric Chelle introduced Tolu Arokodare and Moses Usor at the start of the second half, and both substitutes played key roles in Nigeria’s victory.

Arokodare restored Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute with a header from Wilfred Ndidi’s assist before doubling the advantage eight minutes later. The striker completed his brace by converting a pass from Usor in the 60th minute.

The Super Eagles maintained their two-goal advantage until the final whistle to secure all three points.

The result leaves Nigeria second in Group L with six points from three matches, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points.

Madagascar occupy third place with two points, while Tanzania remain bottom of the group with one point.

New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the opportunity to manage the Premier League giants was too significant to reject, despite recently signing a contract extension with the United States national team.

Naija News reports that Manchester United confirmed the Argentine’s appointment earlier today, November 13, following Michael Carrick’s departure on Thursday, November 12. Pochettino has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford after the club activated a release clause reportedly worth £7.5 million.

The 54-year-old had recently agreed to a four-year contract extension with the United States but admitted that leaving the national team was an emotional decision.

Speaking at his first news conference as United manager, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss described his departure from the international role as difficult.

Explaining why he accepted United’s offer, Pochettino said opportunities to manage a club of such stature rarely come around in a manager’s career.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.