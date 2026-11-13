 Skip to content
Politics

INEC Chairman Reveals What Commission Would Do If Court Rules Against Atiku

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan
INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan

Key Takeaways

  • INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan said the commission would obey any court ruling in Atiku Abubakar’s case, including an adverse Supreme Court decision.
  • Federal High Court judge Peter Lifu sacked the David Mark-led ADC caretaker committee and nullified its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku as presidential candidate.
  • Amupitan said INEC faced more than 300 court cases with about 66 days before the 2027 election, while procurement of sensitive election materials was already underway.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has said the electoral body would comply with any court ruling in the case of former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News recalls that a Federal High Court judge in Abuja, Peter Lifu, sacked the David Mark-led ADC caretaker committee and nullified its decisions, including the process that produced Atiku as the party’s presidential candidate.

Speaking on the matter on Thursday while addressing an audience at Chatham House in London, Amupitan said INEC would comply with any court order, particularly a Supreme Court decision, regardless of its political implications.

“If it travels through the courts and, as you said, he eventually fails, well, I’m obligated under section 285 of the Constitution of Nigeria to obey every court order, especially if it is from the Supreme Court.

But the danger is that whenever there’s such a decision, and it’s you who now has to implement it, you become the problem

“The problem now is transferred to you. But that is the position of the law,” he said.

Amupitan said INEC had more than 300 court cases, with about 66 days left before the 2027 election.

The INEC chairman said he had previously advocated that pre-election disputes be resolved at least six months to one year before an election to allow the commission to concentrate on preparations.

I had advocated in several forums that election matters, pre-election matters rather, should be at least a year before the election. Or let’s say six months.

“So that we can face our logistics. Now we have gone into serious procurement of the most sensitive materials. So that’s a very big issue for us,” he said.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina Otio is a Nigerian journalist who studied English and Literature at the University of Benin. Over the past seven years, she has worked across different aspects of journalism, covering politics, governance, entertainment and other developments. Her work also includes in-depth feature writing and street interviews that bring public perspectives to topical issues.
Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News